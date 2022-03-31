MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach boys basketball coach Craig Martin told News13 this afternoon he is leaving the Seahawk program after 13 seasons and will take the same position at Boiling Springs High School in the Upstate.

Just last month, former North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel took the head coaching position there and former Myrtle Beach HS principal Zach McQuigg is there now too.

Martin won nearly 200 games and took the Seahawks to the state finals during the 2020 season. He also got to coach his son Xavier this past season before he heads off to Anderson University.

Martin told News13 this was a move for his family and that they enjoy the Upstate. He said he’ll miss all the players, coaches, and folks he worked with on the Grand Strand.