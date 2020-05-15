Martin Truex Jr. balances NASCAR career by spending time on the water

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – NASCAR will restart on Sunday at Darlington.

The field will include 40 drivers, including Martin Truex Jr. He is scheduled to drive the Bass Pro-Shop branded car (No. 19), while starting in the 15th position.

Truex Jr. has been one of the top drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. To date, he has collected 26 wins, one championship, and four appearances in the Championship 4.

His time away from the track, he spends on the water. He often pencils in a few days in between racing to fish in local areas. Truex Jr. also races radio-control hydroplane boats.

Truex Jr. won at Darlington Raceway in September 2016.