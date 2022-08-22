CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a new starting quarterback.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced Monday that Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback in the regular season opener against his former team the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 11th.

“When we started this process, we were looking at three things,” Rhule said. “Number one, mastery of the offense, number two, situational football excellence, and number three, moving the ball and getting guys involved. That’s been our focus all along.

“Baker has made a lot of improvement, a lot of growth in all three areas in a short amount of time.”

The Panthers have Sam Darnold and PJ Walker on the roster, after rookie Matt Corral suffered a foot injury Friday which will likely keep him out for the entire season.

“All along, we’ve felt like we need to have a really strong quarterback room, and have every quarterback ready to play,” Rhule said. “The reality of this league is most teams will play multiple quarterbacks. Sam has worked incredibly hard, played really well for us during training camp, and will be ready to go if and when it’s needed.”