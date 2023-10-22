JONESBORO, AR (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina struck first scoring 17 straight points to beat Arkansas State 27-17 Saturday night at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Grayson McCall left the game with an injury from a hit to the head during the fourth quarter.

On Sunday, Coastal Carolina University released a statement on McCall’s progress.

“As a precautionary measure, Grayson was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation and observation last night. He was alert and conscious with movement in all extremities. Grayson has been released and is heading back to Conway. He is in excellent spirits and the results of his scans have been very positive. We extend our appreciation for the medical care delivered by Arkansas State and Jonesboro. Grayson appreciates all your love, support, and prayers. On behalf of Grayson and his family, we ask that you allow him the time and space to go through this recovery process.”

Prior to the injury, McCall became Coastal Carolina’s career leader in passing yards after throwing for 244 yards with two touchdowns. Now with 10,005 career passing yards, he has surpassed Alex Ross’ career mark of 9,918 yards.

Wide receiver Sam Pinckney caught four passes for 20 yards, moving him into seventh place on Coastal Carolina’s career receiving yards list.

The Chanticleer defense stepped up with two interceptions. Juan Powell and Clayton Isbell each finished with a team-high seven tackles.

Coastal football returns to Brooks Stadium next Saturday for Homecoming against Marshall.