GREENVILLE, N.C. – Coastal Carolina’s Matt McDermott hit for the cycle as the Chanticleers defeated the Coppin State Eagles 10-8 in the first elimination game of the NCAA Greenville Regional on Saturday afternoon in Greenville, N.C.

McDermott had a single in the third inning, a double in the fourth, a solo home run in the sixth, and a triple in the seventh to complete the cycle. He became the first Chanticleer to hit for the cycle since Tommy La Stella at Charleston Southern in March 2010.

Making the spot start for the Chanticleers on Saturday was junior Jonathan Blackwell, as the lefty had a career day, allowing just two runs on two hits, two walks, and a career-high four strikeouts over a career-high 4.0-complete innings on the mound.

Coastal Carolina (37-19-1) will play the winner of No. 1 East Carolina and No. 2 Virginia tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET in another elimination game of the 2022 NCAA Greenville Regional.