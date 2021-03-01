MCSD approves field turf at McAlpine Stadium

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – Marlboro County School District (MCSD) announced at Monday night’s board meeting the approving of a state-of-the-art Turf field at McAlpine Stadium, home of the Mighty Bulldogs.

The synthetic field will offer many pros such as community access 24-7, no closing field due to rain, venue for school/community/recreation dept. activities, competition hosting, etc. The ability to offer increased interscholastic activities to include girls/boys soccer, girls/boys lacrosse, field hockey, rugby, girls/boys track and field, and the possibilities are endless.

Synthetic fields save money in the long run by some of the following ways: no water, pesticides/fertilizer needed, no contaminated storm water runoff, beautiful backdrop for graduation exercises, endures high traffic from every sport and easy to maintain, plus the field is always painted and ready.

The cost of the installation will be between $850,000 and $950,000. This project will be funded using the proceeds from the 2020C for Capital Projects. This money was generated from savings from the IPRB refunding. Any additional funding required will come from the district’s Fall 2021 SCAGO GO Program for Capital Projects.

Courtesy – Marlboro County School District