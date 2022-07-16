MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina’s track & field’s Melissa Jefferson finished second in her heat, at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

She clocked 11.03 in her women’s 100-meters preliminaries on Saturday night.

With her second-place finish, she now advances to the semifinals on Sunday.

Jefferson recently signed a professional contract with Nike. She is one of three Americans to qualify for the semifinals.

The women’s 100-meters semifinals are scheduled to start at 8:33 p.m. ET Sunday (July 17). The final set will follow, at 10:50 p.m. ET.