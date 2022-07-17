MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina Track & Field’s Melissa Jefferson placed eighth in the women’s 100-meter finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Jefferson crossed the finish line with a time of 11.03 in the finals.

Jamaica swept the sprint event, as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, and Elaine Thompson-Herah all medaled.

Jefferson reached the finals with a third-place finish in her semifinal heat, with a time of 10.92.

Jefferson’s time in the semifinals (10.92) was just 0.04 seconds off her time of 10.88 at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships.