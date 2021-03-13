Men’s Golf to Host Annual General Hacker Championship at the Dunes Club

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina men’s golf team will host the annual General Hackler Championship at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club, March 14-16.



This year’s event which is sponsored by V1 Sports will play par-72, 7,233-yards and will consist of three days of play with each day consisting of 18 holes.



The tournament field includes nationally-ranked top-50 teams in No. 8 North Carolina, No. 18 Liberty, No. 28 North Florida, No. 32 NC State, No. 35 Ole Miss, No. 47 Louisville, Miami (Ohio), UCF, Penn State, Kent State, ETSU, Indiana, Virginia Tech, UNCG, East Carolina, as well as Coastal Carolina.



Spectators are allowed. The course will be using a credential system so fans must report to spectator check-in upon arrival to the course.



General spectators will have access to the Waterloo Grill portion of the clubhouse, the far left side if you are standing on the putting green.



A general spectator will not be permitted in any other areas of the clubhouse, aside from the Golf Shop and Waterloo Grill area.



Spectators must remain six feet away from players and coaches at all times.



Proper social distancing protocols will be enforced and signage will be present to direct all spectators.



The Chanticleers will again send out an experienced lineup this week in Zack Taylor, States Fort, Connor Newton, Seth Taylor, and Brady Hinkle.



While several other Chants on the roster in Garrett Cooper, Tyler Gray, Holden Grigg, Gavin Noble, Viktor Olund, and Jorgen Viken will all play as individuals.



The 2020 General Hackler Championship individual medalist Zack Taylor, who just earned a full status for the first half of the Mackenzie Tour this season, will look to repeat as the champion this year. He is second on the team with a season stroke average of 72.29. He has finished as one of the top two Chants in three of the five events for CCU this season and has recorded three top-15 or better finishes on the year highlighted by a fifth-place showing at the Intercollegiate at the Grove in October.



Fort is perhaps playing his best golf this spring, as the fifth-year senior has been the top finisher for the Chants in each of the two spring events which includes winning the AGT Intercollegiate individual title in January. Over his two tournaments this year, Fort has posted a 69.17 stroke average and has shot par or better on all six rounds of play.



Newton has played his way into the lineup this season and will be playing in his sixth tournament this season for the Chants. The junior has posted a 73.71 stroke average over 14 rounds of play thus far this year, including shooting career-low rounds of 68, 69, and 70 twice.



Like Newton, Seth Taylor is in the lineup for the sixth consecutive event this season for the Chants and will look to rebound from his last outing in which he shot a 226, +16, while playing without his eyeglasses for the majority of the event after breaking them on the first round of play. The second-year Chant has carded three rounds of par or better on the season and has posted a season stroke average of 75.07 thus far this year.



Hinkle returns to the lineup after missing the Florida Gators Invitational in February. The junior golfer has carded a low-round 68 this season and has posted a season stroke average of 74.50 on the year, which includes two rounds of par or better.



Gray and Noble will compete as individuals this week, as the two have played in multiple tournaments for CCU this season.



Gray enters the General Hackler with a 73.50 season stroke average having played in all five events for the Chants this season, while Noble returns to the links for competition after posting a stroke average of 76.63 over CCU’s three fall tournaments.



Making his 2020-21 season debut is Cooper, while Grigg, Olund, and Viken will be making their Coastal Carolina debuts.



Rounds 1 and 2 will begin at 8:45 a.m. ET with a double-tee start on holes No. 1 and No. 10. The final round will start at approximately 8:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

