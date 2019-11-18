Men’s Soccer Opens NCAA Tourney Play at NC State

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Fresh off winning its third Sun Belt Conference Tournament title in the past four years, the Chanticleers will open NCAA Championship play at North Carolina State, it was announced during the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer show Monday afternoon.

The two teams will face off Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. from Dail Soccer Field.

CCU (9-7-3) will make its 16th NCAA Tournament appearance overall and 13th under head coach Shaun Docking. After missing the tournament last season, this season’s appearance marks the ninth time in the past 10 seasons CCU will play in the NCAA’s.

The Chants and Wolfpack have met four times previously with NC State holding a 3-1 lead in the all-time series. They have not met on the pitch since 2014, CCU’s lone win in the series by a 3-1 score in Raleigh.

NC State posted a 9-6-3 overall record and will also be making its 16th NCAA Tournament appearance. It is the third consecutive season the Wolfpack have made it into the tourney.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics