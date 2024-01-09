It should come as no surprise, but Michigan retained the No. 1 spot in the final AP Top 25 of the 2023 season following its 34-13 win against Washington in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship. It’s the first time since 1997 that the Wolverines are finishing the year on top.

The Huskies didn’t drop at all following their national title game loss, finishing a 14-1 campaign in which they posted an undefeated regular season and won the Pac-12 championship, beating top rival Oregon twice in the process, at No. 2. This is Washington’s highest ranked finish since 2016 when it came in at No. 4 in after making its first CFP appearance in program history.

AP Top 25 poll

1. Michigan (61)

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

6. Florida State

8. Missouri

9. Ole Miss

10. Ohio State

11. Arizona

12. LSU

13. Penn State

14. Notre Dame

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Tennessee

18. Kansas State

19. Louisville

20. Clemson

21. North Carolina State

22. SMU

23. Kansas

24. Iowa

25. Liberty