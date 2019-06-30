MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson at the Ripken Experience

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) — The star studded guest list for the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach continued this week with MLB Hall of Famer Andre Dawson stopping by.

This is the third season Dawson has helped out with the camp. The former major leaguer played 21 seasons with four different teams with the bulk of his career coming with the Montreal Expos and Chicago Cubs.

The Miami native hit over 400 home runs in his career and had over 300 stolen bases. He was the NL MVP in 1987 and won 4 silver sluggers and 8 gold gloves all leading to his hall of fame induction in 2010. He currently works with the Cubs organization.