OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Oakland, California, have launched an investigation after Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon took a swing at an Oakland A’s fan Thursday night in a confrontation that was caught on video.

Major League Baseball is also said to be looking into the altercation.

The video, which was posted to Twitter, shows the Angels’ third baseman confronting a person in the stands, after claiming he had been insulted by the spectator. The incident took place on a night in which the A’s beat their AL West rivals 2-1 at the Oakland Coliseum.

The fan in the video did not contact the Oakland Police Department, but officials confirmed they are investigating the incident as “battery.”

“What did you say?” Rendon can be heard asking the fan, while grabbing him by the shirt. The fan replies with something inaudible.

Rendon then replies, “Yeah, you called me a b—-, huh?”

The fan, shaking his head in denial, suggests he did not call the two-time Silver Slugger that word. (Another video appears to show the same A’s fan shouting at the players just before Rendon stops, but it’s unclear what he’s saying.)

“Yeah, you did. Yeah, m—–f—–,” Rendon says, still holding the fan’s shirt.

Rendon then releases the man’s shirt and appears to try to hit or slap him in the head before walking away. The fan was able to back up and dodge Rendon’s hand.

A viral video of the altercation, shared by The Athletic‘s MLB-specific Twitter account, had garnered over 9 million views by Saturday.

“A swing and a miss seems pretty on-brand here,” one of the clip’s viewers commented on the Twitter post, seemingly in reference to Rendon going 0-for-3 and striking out twice on Thursday.

The Angels did not comment on the matter but said Rendon will be available to make statements before Saturday’s game against the A’s in Oakland, according to The Athletic.

Both the A’s and Angels are scheduled to play Saturday at 1:07 p.m., PT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.