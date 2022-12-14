VERMILLION, S.D. – Redshirt junior Essam Mostafa’s two free throws with eight seconds left on the clock provided the final points for Coastal Carolina (6-4) in the Chanticleers’ 87-86 road win over the University of South Dakota, Wednesday night at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, S.D.

Mostafa finished the contest with a game-high 25 points, matching his career high, and reached his seventh double- double of the season with a team-best 11 rebounds. It was his 29th career double-double.

Mostafa’s final free throws completed a night when the Chanticleers hit 22 of their 24 free throw attempts.

The Chants will not get a lot of time off as they will be back on the hardcourt, Monday, Dec. 19, for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip against another in-state rival, College of Charleston.