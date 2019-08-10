Mullins Auctioneers Football Preview

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The Auctioneer football team is coming off a successful campaign in 2018, winning 10 games and advancing to the 2nd round of the SCHSL 2A Playoffs. The guys finished in 2nd place (6-1) in Region 7-2A.

The red, white, and blue will have to replace some of their key contributors like Xavier Legette who is now a South Carolina Gamecock, along with Cameron Profit and Cameron Weeks to name a few.

The Aucs return 12 starters from a year ago and will have to rely on their defensive line and linebackers to be a strength. Offensively, they will have to replace theie QB and RB positions, so it could be a slow start out of the gate for them.

The program is also in a unique situation in 2019. They have added all of the Creek Bridge High School players after the school closed a couple months back. The former Warriors and Aucs have been bonding and working together to ensure they have a successful season in 2019.

2018 record: 10-2, 6-1 in Region 7-2A, lost in 2nd round of the playoffs

Head Coach: John Williams

Offensive Starters Returning: 5

Defensive Starters Returning: 7

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 at Latta – 7:30pm