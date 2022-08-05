MULLINS (WBTW) – The Mullins Auctioneers were playoff bound in 2021, but lost a good chunk of that team as head coach John Williams will move forward with a youth movement. Just 2 starters return on offense and 2 on defense. The Auctioneers strengths will be with their offensive line and quarterback position with dual threat Syree Livingston. Their defense will be young and inexperienced to start, but Williams is confident they will be better near the end of the year.

Mullins Info:

Head Coach: John Williams (11th season) – 38-56 overall

2021 record: 2-6, 2-3 in Region 7-2A, lost in 1st round of SCHSL Class 2A playoffs

Offensive Starters Back: 2

Defensive Starters Back: 2

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 vs. Latta – 7:30pm