MULLINS (WBTW) – The Mullins Auctioneers had a nice run of playoff berths right before the pandemic in 2020, but since then, it’s been a rough road. On top of that, long-time football coach John Williams called in a career in 2022 after just a 1-9 record.

Marc Lowery takes over and brings a wealth of experience having coached as an assistant for a number of Grand Strand schools. He inherits a young team with just 5 seniors and about 20 juniors and 20 sophomores. The strength of the team will be speed and his receivers and pass catchers.

Head Coach: Marc Lowery

2022 record: 1-9. 0-4 in Region 8-2A

2023 first game: Friday, August 18th at Latta – 7:30pm