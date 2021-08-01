Mullins football preview 2021

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – Last fall was rather difficult for Mullins. What should have been a full slate of games, turned out to only be three. The football program went winless, all while battling COVID issues.

The Auctioneers are both young and inexperienced. But, you can expect Zamon Palmer, Tyreik Hayes, and Joseph Locklear to help pave the way. All eyes will be on the offensive line, as the navigate their way through the playbook, and new quarterback.

Mullins kick-starts the season at home, against Green Sea Floyds on August 27.

Head Coach: John Williams

2020 Record: 0-3