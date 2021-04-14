Murrells Inlet resident Charlie Rymer’s golf show to debut on CBS Sports Network April 19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Charlie Rymer Golf Show, which is set in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the Golf Capital of the World, will debut Monday, April 19 at 8:30 PM, ET as part of CBS Sports Network’s new Monday night block of golf programming.

The show features Rymer, a former PGA Tour player and long-time media personality, as he interacts with celebrities and locals, on and off the course, with his typical charm and charisma. The half-hour show will run for 16 episodes, with the first eight airing this spring and the second eight running in the fall.



[Click here for a trailer of the show]

Charlie Rymer

The inaugural episode of the Charlie Rymer Golf Show will feature exclusive interviews with Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 golfer, and LPGA Tour star Christina Kim, in addition to taking viewers to Caledonia Golf & Fish Club and Rivers Edge Golf Club, two of the Myrtle Beach’s area’s most acclaimed courses.

Over the course of the show’s spring season, Rymer will also interview 6-time major champion Nick Faldo, golf media personality Geoff Shackelford, aspiring young PGA Tour player Akshay Bhatia, John Daly and other prominent golf personalities.



The show will slot in as part of CBS Sports Network’s new Monday night golf programming throughout the spring. Course Record with Michael Breed with co-hosts Michael Breed and Greg DuCharme, which began its second season earlier this year, airs weekly at 7:00 PM, ET. Faldo Formula, featuring CBS Sports lead golf analyst Sir Nick Faldo, makes its season debut on Monday, April 19 immediately following at 8:00 PM, ET.



“I’m more excited about the Charlie Rymer Golf Show than anything I’ve done in my career,” said Rymer. “The show will take golfers inside my hometown and allow me to conduct deep-dive interviews that will let fans see another side of people like Dustin Johnson, Nick Faldo and John Daly. We had a great time filming the first season and I think that really comes across in each episode. Hopefully the show will be both informative and entertaining for golfers across the nation.”

CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with select providers.

About Golf Tourism Solutions

GTS, the company that created the Charlie Rymer Golf Show, provides a broad array of services, including email marketing, website design, social media and content production, targeting public and private clubs and real estate developments. With an email database that includes more than 700,000 addresses and an ever-growing social media presence, GTS has the assets of a large media company at its disposal.

GTS also has full responsibility for a thriving tournament division, headlined by the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship. The company runs eight events, including the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship, and brings more than 20,000 rounds of golf and room nights to Myrtle Beach.

For more information, go to www.GolfTourismSolutions.com.

Courtesy – Kingfish Communications