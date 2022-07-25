MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Former PGA tour golfer and current golf analyst Charlie Rymer got to “ring the bell” earlier this month, becoming cancer free. The Murrells Inlet resident has been battling Stage 3 colon cancer over the last year. He had several surgeries and bouts of chemotherapy in the Palmetto State and in Houston, TX.

Rymer has a big, outgoing personality and that’s shown on the golf course and around family and friends. He’s been in TV late the 1990’s and joined playgolfmyrtlebeach.com as the voice of golf in the Grand Strand with his show, “The Charlie Rymer Golf Show” which airs on ESPN2 on Saturday mornings at 8am.

News13 sports director Chris Parks spoke with him about his journey and recovery, while getting back to what he loves.