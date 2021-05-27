Myrtle Beach bowl game set for December 20 in Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Myrtle Beach Bowl returns to the Grand Strand for the second year on Monday, Dec. 20, at 2:30 p.m. ET, on ESPN.

The second edition of the bowl game will be played at Brooks Stadium, located on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

“We are thrilled to bring the Myrtle Beach Bowl back to our community,” said Rachel Quigley, executive director. “While we were able to kick-off our inaugural game last year, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to invite more members of the community to join us for football and fun this year.”

“We could not be more excited with today’s announcement around the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl,” said Karen Riordan, President & CEO, Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Myrtle Beach. “We look forward to welcoming the teams and their fans to the Grand Strand for what is sure to be a memorable week of activities and another exciting game.”

The matchup will feature schools from two of three NCAA Division I Conferences: Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

The 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl featured Appalachian State vs. North Texas, as the inaugural game kicked off Bowl Season. The Mountaineers defeated the Mean Green 56-28.

For more information, visit www.myrtlebeachbowlgame.com.

Courtesy – Myrtle Beach Bowl Game