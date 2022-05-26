MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – College Football bowl season will return to the Grand Strand with the 3rd edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. Brooks Stadium on the CCU campus will host once again.

“The Myrtle Beach Bowl received overwhelming support from the participating schools and throughout our community the past two years,” said Rachel Quigley, executive director. “We are diligently planning for December, and are eager to continue growing this event for the good of our community and for the two deserving football programs and their fans.”

The matchup will feature schools from two of three NCAA Division I conferences: Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

The 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl featured Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, with the Golden Hurricanes defeating the Monarchs 30-17. In 2020, App State defeated North Texas 56-28 behind 317 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns from running back Camerun Peoples.

For more information, visit www.myrtlebeachbowlgame.com.