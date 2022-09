MYTLE BEACH, SC – On Wednesday Myrtle Beach High School celebrated the newly named Rivers Lynch Tennis Center.

Lynch coached the Seahawks’ tennis programs from 1991 to 2009, and won 11 state tennis titles.

He unexpectedly passed away in April of 2019, but his legacy is cemented in the community.

The 10-court tennis center is jointly owned by the Horry County Schools and City of Myrtle Beach.