Myrtle Beach football preview 2021

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Seahawks will certainly be one of the favorites to find themselves in Columbia for the state finals in December. They won it all in 2018 and were state-runners up during the 2019 year.

Mickey Wilson returns one of the best players in the state in Clemson commit and wide receiver Adam Randall who had 844 yards and 9 scores in a shortened 2020 year. App State commit Ryan Burger is set to start for the second straight year at quarterback after throwing for 23 scores last fall.

The Seahawks return 4 of their 5 offensive lineman and look to Malachi Washington to take big steps at the running back spot. Cam Ward will anchor the defense from the linebacker spot.

Head Coach: Mickey Wilson (13th season)

2020 record: 7-3, 4-2 in Region 6-4A, lost in lower state finals

2021 first game: Friday, August 27 at Dillon – 7:30pm