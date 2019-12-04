Myrtle Beach Football State Championship Preview

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Seahawk football team is back into the 4A state finals on Saturday. Their path back to Columbia though has certainly been somewhat unorthodox.
The team has trailed in the 1st half of all 4 of their games, only to rally later to secure victories. Myrtle Beach is also without starting quarterback Luke Doty who got knocked out of their 1st round game with Lakewood with a right hand injury and since hasn’t returned.
Stepping into his place has been sophomore quarterback Ryan Burger who is gaining more and more confidence each time he steps under center. With playmakers like Zayvion Knox, JJ Jones, Adam Randall, and Darius Hough around, the offense hasn’t missed much of a beat. Combine that with stellar defense with Quamil Spells, Kenny Byrd, and Shedrick Pointer just to name a few and the Seahawks have the recipe to repeat in Columbia on Saturday .
SCHSL 4A State Championship Game
Saturday, December 7 – 6:30pm
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia
Myrtle Beach vs. Wren