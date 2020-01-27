Myrtle Beach grad Kiana Adderton named Peach Belt Conference player of the week for FMU

Adderton had a career high 36 points and 16 rebounds in their win over Flagler in Saturday in Florence.

FLORENCE, SC – For the second time this season, Francis Marion University junior forward Kiana Adderton has been selected as the Peach Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by Floor Action. This award is for the week of Jan. 20-26.

Adderton led the resurgent Patriots to three wins last week, and four in a row altogether. The Myrtle Beach, S.C., native averaged 22.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.0 steal per game. She shot 48 percent from the field and 89 percent (16-of-18) from the line.

She tallied career-high totals of 36 points and 16 rebounds in last Saturday’s game to key a fourth-quarter comeback in a 65-60 victory over Flagler College. The 36 points is the most by a PBC player in a single game this season. She started the week with a 15-point, eight-rebound performance in a road win at Georgia Southwestern State University and then scored 17 points with four rebounds and four assists in a 67-52 win over Georgia College.

Adderton is fourth in the PBC in scoring (16.7 ppg), sixth in rebounding (7.4 rpg), seventh in free throw percentage (76.2%), and ninth in both blocked shots and total field goal percentage (48.1%).

Francis Marion (9-7, 5-5) has climbed into a tie for fifth place in the PBC standings. The Patriots will play at UNC Pembroke on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., before returning home to host Georgia Southwestern for Homecoming on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Admission to Saturday’s contest will be free and the Patriot program’s two national championship women’s basketball teams will be honored as part of the school’s 50th anniversary ceremonies between games of Saturday’s twinbill.

Adderton is a former All-State performer at Myrtle Beach High School. She spent her freshman year at NCAA Division I Wright State University before transferring to Francis Marion during the summer of 2018. She is majoring in psychology at FMU.

Floor Action is an official corporate partner of the Peach Belt Conference and title sponsor of the conference’s basketball Player of the Week awards program.

Courtesy – FMU Athletic Department