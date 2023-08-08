CONWAY, S.C. – The bracket for the fifth annual Myrtle Beach Invitational has been finalized and will be played Nov. 16-17, 19 at the HTC Center on the campus at Coastal Carolina University.

This season, the Chants will be making an appearance in the invitational and will open play on Nov. 16 against Wichita State at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast live on ESPNU.

On Friday, Nov. 17, the Chants will either play in the 6:30 p.m. ET game or the 9 p.m. ET game depending on the results of Thursday’s action.

The final games will be played on Sunday, Aug. 19 with game times set for 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. All game times are ET and will be shown on the families of the ESPN Network.

The other participating teams in this year’s event are College of Charleston, Vermont, Saint Louis, Wyoming, Furman, and Liberty.

All-session tickets are $135 for baseline seating, $150 for premium sideline seats, and $160 for premium center court seating. For more event and ticket information go to espnevents.com/myrtle-beach-invitational/.