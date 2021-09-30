Pro Football Challenge

Myrtle Beach Kicker Eleftherios Kontos, Kicks for Kids Cancer

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eleftherios Kontos Kicks for a Cause

MYRTLE BEACH – Kickers could arguably be one of the most important positions on the team. Although many don’t get recognized, Myrtle Beach’s Eleftherios Kontos is.

Kontos is a first year starter for the Seahawks football team, and he is already made a big impact.

“My parents always taught me to try to make a difference,’ says Kontos, “so [I] thought it would be a great idea.”

Kontos teamed up with Alex Lemonade Stand, an organization that helps raise money for pediatric cancer. For every extra point kicked or scored, a pledge can be made.

“Every extra point or field goal special teams makes, someone can make a pledge to donate or they can donate just money throughout.”

With just three games into the season, Kontos has already raised more than $1,600. That equals to about 15 extra points, out of a 50-point goal.

“It feels great to know that you did something good for the community.”

Click the provided link to donate or make a pledge to help combat childhood cancer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories