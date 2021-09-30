Myrtle Beach Kicker Eleftherios Kontos, Kicks for Kids Cancer

MYRTLE BEACH – Kickers could arguably be one of the most important positions on the team. Although many don’t get recognized, Myrtle Beach’s Eleftherios Kontos is.

Kontos is a first year starter for the Seahawks football team, and he is already made a big impact.

“My parents always taught me to try to make a difference,’ says Kontos, “so [I] thought it would be a great idea.”

Kontos teamed up with Alex Lemonade Stand, an organization that helps raise money for pediatric cancer. For every extra point kicked or scored, a pledge can be made.

“Every extra point or field goal special teams makes, someone can make a pledge to donate or they can donate just money throughout.”

With just three games into the season, Kontos has already raised more than $1,600. That equals to about 15 extra points, out of a 50-point goal.

“It feels great to know that you did something good for the community.”

