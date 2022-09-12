MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Low-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, have announced their 2023 schedule. The 132-game schedule will run from April 6 to September 10. The Pelicans’ home opener is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 against the Charleston RiverDogs, Low-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. The team will host the Columbia Fireflies, Low-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, beginning September 5 in the final home series of 2023.

The season features 23 series with 12 at home and 11 on the road. Most series are comprised of six games, with two three-game sets against the Charleston RiverDogs for a total of 66 contests at Pelicans Ballpark and 66 on the road. Additionally, the six-game series format with games beginning on Tuesday and ending on Sunday will return with each Monday serving as a league-wide off-day.

The summer months will have the bulk of the home schedule with 37 of the 66 contests played in June (13), July (12), and August (12). Additionally, the Birds will play Charleston at home for the Fourth of July weekend.

The 2023 season will be the 25th for the Pelicans franchise and ninth as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Season memberships for the 2023 season are available now. For more information or to purchase your membership visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com or call 843-918-6000.