MYRTLE BEACH – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, have unveiled their roster for the 2023 season. The 31-man group includes 17 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders, and four outfielders. 20 former Pelicans will return to Pelicans Ballpark to begin the 2023 season.

The most notable name for those on the Grand Strand is the return of former CCU product Parker Chavers to help lead the team in the outfield.

