Myrtle Beach Pelicans announce promotion of Kristin Call to general manager

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans promoted former associate general manager Kristin Call to general manager, making her the first female general manager in team history.
Ryan Moore, team president of the Pelicans, announced the promotion Thursday.
“Kristin has played an indispensable role in the growth and success of the Pelicans organization. Working alongside her, seeing her growth as a professional and her commitment to the local community has been a great matter of personal pride,” Moore said in a news release. “Her promotion today assures the long term continuity of our senior leadership team and lays the foundation for even better days ahead for the Pelicans.”
Call has been with the team since 2013, originally serving as the senior director of marketing, according to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. She’s also been named Carolina League’s Female Executive of the Year twice, the team said in a social media post.