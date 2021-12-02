Myrtle Beach Pelicans announce promotion of Kristin Call to general manager

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina softball team and head coach Kelley Green announced the 2022 softball schedule, which includes three non-conference tournaments and a total of 31 home games at St. John Stadium. The Chanticleers will face 14 different non-conference opponents, highlighted by contests against Purdue and Maryland of the Big Ten, Florida, and in-state foe South Carolina, along with soon-to-be Sun Belt Conference member Marshall. CCU will also see non-conference matchups against Georgetown, East Carolina, Fordham, Monmouth, Central Michigan, NC A&T, Tennessee State, and Campbell. Coastal will open the season with the Kickin' Chicken Classic, Feb. 11-13, at St. John Stadium. This year's tournament will include the Chants, Purdue, Georgetown, and East Carolina. CCU will play the final two contests on Friday and Saturday and will host East Carolina at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The following weekend, CCU will host the annual Battle at the Beach, Feb. 18-20, which is set to include South Carolina, Marshall, and Fordham. The Chanticleers will again play the final two games on Friday and Saturday before hosting South Carolina at 12:15 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. Coastal will round out the hosting duties with the Chanticleer Showdown, Feb. 24-27, which will include a total of six teams in Monmouth, Central Michigan, Maryland, Dartmouth, NC A&T, and CCU. The Chants will play the lone game Thursday at 7 p.m. ET before facing Central Michigan at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday. CCU will play the third game on Saturday before wrapping up the tournament with the final contest at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Chants will face their first road contests of the season when they travel to the Bubly Invitational hosted by Florida, March 4-6, in Gainesville, Fla. Coastal will face off against Tennessee State, Georgia State, and host Florida in the three-day tournament before playing a single game against Campbell on March 9 at 2 p.m. ET. CCU will kick off a five-game homen stand and conference play as the Chants will welcome Troy to Conway, March 11-13, before hosting Charleston Southern on March 15 in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Coastal will continue Sun Belt play as CCU will travel to face UTA March 18-20 and then return home and welcome nearby College of Charleston for a doubleheader on March 23. Texas State comes to St. John Stadium on March 25-27 for a three-game conference weekend series. The Chants venture out on a six-game road trip starting with South Alabama and Georgia Southern, April 1-3 and 8-9. CCU then welcomes ULM and Georgia State to Conway beginning April 15. Coach Green's squad kicks off its final four road games first at Charlotte on April 27 before heading to Louisiana April 29-May1. Coastal Carolina finishes the regular season at home hosting Appalachian State on May 5-7. The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Softball Championship is set for May 10-14 in Mobile, Ala.

Courtesy - Coastal Carolina Athletics