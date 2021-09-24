Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball announce full 2022 schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (September 24, 2021) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Low‐A affiliate of the Chicago

Cubs, are pleased to announce their 2022 schedule. The 132‐game schedule, developed by Major League

Baseball, will run from April 8 to September 11. The Pelicans’ home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 against the Augusta GreenJackets, Low‐A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The team will host the Carolina Mudcats, Low‐A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, beginning September 6 in the final home series of 2022.

The season features 23 series split evenly between home and road trips. Most series are comprised of six

games, with two three‐game sets against the Charleston RiverDogs for a total of 66 contests at Pelicans

Ballpark and 66 on the road. Additionally, the six‐game series format with games beginning on Tuesday and

ending on Sunday will return with each Monday serving as a league‐wide off‐day. Three series will differ

from this format: the season‐opening series at Charleston starting on Friday, April 8, the series at Columbia

beginning Monday, July 4, and the three‐game set at Charleston beginning Friday, July 22 after the All‐Star

break. The four‐day break returns from July 18‐21 after being omitted from the 2021 schedule.

The summer months continue to encompass the bulk of the Pelicans home schedule with 41 of the 72 contests played in June (14), July (9), and August (18). With two exceptions, the Pelicans will play at least one game per calendar week in the Grand Strand from mid‐April to mid‐September. Additionally, the Birds will play Charleston at home for the Fourth of July weekend.

As the Pelicans begin their second year in the Low‐A East, they will continue their in‐state rivalries within the

South Division with the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals),

and Augusta GreenJackets. 2022 will feature a new opponent at Pelicans Ballpark for the first time. The

Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles) will make their first trip to Myrtle Beach from May 31 to June 5. The

Pelicans will also welcome back teams from the former Carolina League with the Fredericksburg Nationals

(Washington Nationals), formerly the Potomac Nationals, visiting from June 14 to the 19, the Fayetteville

Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) making their return to Pelicans Ballpark from July 12 to the 17, the Lynchburg

Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians) coming to the Grand Strand from August 2 to the 7, and the Carolina Mudcats

making the trip for the season‐ending series from September 6 to the 11.

The 2022 season will be the 24th for the Pelicans franchise and eighth as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

Season memberships for the 2022 season are available now. For more information or to purchase your

membership visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com or call 843‐918‐6000.

Courtesy – Myrtle Beach Pelicans