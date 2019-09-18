Myrtle Beach Pelicans release 2020 schedule

Download Schedule



MYRTLE BEACH – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are pleased to announce their 2020 schedule. For the seventh consecutive season, the Pelicans’ schedule has been arranged to ensure the greatest opportunity for both the local community and the millions of annual Grand Strand visitors to attend a game at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The 140-game 2020 regular season slate features 70 contests at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The summer months encompass the bulk of the Pelicans home schedule with 42 of the 70 contests played in June (12), July (16), and August (14). Throughout the entire schedule the Pelicans play at least one game in the Grand Strand each calendar week.

The Pelicans begin the 2020 campaign at home on April 9 with a seven-game homestand with four games against the Wilmington BlueRocks (Kansas City Royals) and three with Fredericksburg Baseball (Washington Nationals), formerly the Potomac Nationals. Following a seven-game trip to Frederick and Salem, the Birds return for a four-game series on April 23 with the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) to wrap up the April home schedule.

During the first two months of the season Myrtle Beach will welcome seven of the nine Carolina League teams to the Grand Strand. The 13 home games in May will bring to town the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers), Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians), and Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles). The Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers) and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers make their first trip to Myrtle Beach on June 9 and 25 respectively.

All Southern Division foes will visit TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark for at least two series. Down East and Fayetteville will play ten contests each in Myrtle Beach, followed by Winston-Salem with seven and Carolina with six. Of the Northern Division squads, Salem has the most contests at the Pelicans with 12, followed by Wilmington with seven and Frederick, Lynchburg, and Fredericksburg with six each.

For the first time since 2014 the Birds will finish the season at home. The four-game series will feature a match-up with the Down East Wood Ducks.

The 2020 season features the highest number of weekday games in franchise history, resulting in a higher frequency of the fan favorite promotions such as $2 Tacos & Tallboys (12 Tuesdays), Wiener Wednesdays (13), and Thirsty Thursdays (14). While the full promotional schedule will be released at a later date, fans can expect fireworks shows on Opening Night and July 3. Additionally, 2020 will bring the return of Palmetto State Saturdays where South Carolina residents receive $3 off game tickets by showing their ID at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office at TicketReturn.Com Field.

The 2020 season will be the 22nd season for the Pelicans franchise and sixth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Season memberships for the 2020 season are available now. For more information or to purchase your 2020 membership visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Front Office.