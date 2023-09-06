MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (September 6, 2023) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs announced their 2024 schedule on Wednesday. The 132-game schedule, developed by Major League Baseball, will run from April 5 to September 8. The Pelicans’ home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 5 against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Single-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. 2024 will mark the 25th season for the Pelicans franchise and tenth as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

The complete release is attached and available online.