MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans will release single-game tickets for purchase beginning Thursday, March 12 at 4:00 p.m.

Off-season box hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. On Saturdays box office hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. beginning on March 29.

The release will coincide with the first Thirsty Thursday of the year.