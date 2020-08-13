Myrtle Beach Prep Academy provides a second chance

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – While much of the sports world’s attention is on college football, many fans often forget about the in-between.

The programs that close the gap between high school and college athletics.

Myrtle Beach Prep Academy was founded in 2018, and serves as a second chance for post-graduates.

“With the prep world it gets some of the kids who slipped through the cracks,” said Head Coach Brandon Ikard.

The Marauders’ roster is made-up for 30 players, including eight Horry County products.

“My [former] coach actually helped me out, because I felt like I needed a little bit more time to get better,” said Socastee grad Xavier Gore.

Myrtle Beach Prep is scheduled to kickoff August 22nd against Jireh Prep, at Doug Shaw Stadium.

“We don’t put our athletes out there to hurt them,’ said Ikard, ‘We put them out against the best competition in front of coaches that will actually offer them.'”

Myrtle Beach Prep will conclude the season at IMG Academy, a nationally known program.