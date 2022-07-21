MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The pride of Myrtle Beach high school and former 11-year NBA veteran Ramon Sessions spoke with News13 on Thursday about the launch of his new business, “On Time Agency” (OTA.) He’s the founder and CEO and will serve as an agent to young and upcoming NBA stars and guide them through the in and outs of the game and how to manage their fame, money, stardom, and give them life advice through all their years in the game and after retirement.

Sessions told us via Zoom:

“I’m trying to mentor these guys because they don’t really know what it looks like down the road. I was that guy and now they are going to do your part at 18, but I’m going to be putting stuff in place as in the agency for when you get 25, 30, and get done playing.”

Sessions played in nearly 700 games and scored over 7000 points from 2007 to 2018 playing for a number of different teams. His best season came in 2013 with the Milwaukee Bucks when he averaged about 16 points per contest.

You can read more about his agency below:

http://www.otaagency.com/