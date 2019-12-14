Myrtle Beach QB Luke Doty wins South Carolina Mr. Football award

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Quarterback Luke Doty was named South Carolina’s Mr. Football for the 2019 season on Saturday. The announcement was made during halftime of the North/South All-Star football game at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, where Doty played all of high school ball. He beat out 4 other candidates from around the state.

Doty is committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks and will early enroll in January of 2020. This season Doty helped the Seahawks win the Region 6-4A regular season crown and advance to the 4A state finals. He was injured in their first playoff game against Lakewood and didn’t return in the postseason. Doty will also miss the Shrine Bowl in Spartanburg next weekend.

This fall Doty threw 25 touchdown passes and ran for over 400 yards on the ground with 4 more scores on that end.