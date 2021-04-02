Myrtle Beach QB Ryan Burger commits to play at Appalachian State

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – This evening at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, Myrtle Beach junior quarterback Ryan Burger committed to play football at Appalachian State and join the Sun Belt Conference.

The junior had a number of other offers on the table. Some of those include Tulane, UMass, Old Dominion, and Coastal Carolina.

Burger shined brightly in 2020 throwing for 2493 yards and accounted for 25 touchdowns, helping the Seahawks reach the SCHSL Class 4A lower state final.

Burger stepped in as a sophomore for the injured Luke Doty (current USC Gamecock QB) during the playoffs and led the Seahawks all the way to the Class 4A state finals in Columbia.