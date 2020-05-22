Myrtle Beach receiver JJ Jones verbally commits to North Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – During an Instagram live at 10pm on Wednesday night, Myrtle Beach rising senior wide receiver JJ Jones verbally committed to play football at the University of North Carolina starting in 2021. Jones has had more than thirty Division 1 offers including schools like South Carolina and Georgia, but chose to head north and play in Chapel Hill for head coach Mack Brown.

Jones had 654 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019 helping the Seahawks reach the SCHSL Class 4A state final for the second consecutive season.

