Myrtle Beach Seahawks Football Preview

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The SCHSL 4A defending state champs got back to work in preparation for 2019 on Friday morning. Head coach Mickey Wilson and his team will look to have another banner season, but they will rely on some youth, after they graduated over 20 seniors in 2018. USC commit and senior quarterback Luke Doty is back for one final season and will be the team’s leader on and off the field. The Seahawks will have plenty of newcomers running the ball and catching passes, but there is plenty of athleticism and there’s no reason they can’t compete for the Region 6-4A title and another shot toward a state championship.

2018 record: 12-1, SCHSL State 4A Champions
Head Coach: Mickey Wilson
Key Player: Quarterback Luke Doty, USC QB commit
2019 First Game: Friday, August 30 at Hanahan – 7:30pm

