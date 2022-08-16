MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The reigning Region 6-4A champions will have a different look this fall on the field. Gone are big time playmakers in quarterback Ryan Burger (App State) and wide receiver Adam Randall (Clemson.)

This year’s team will be young and inexperienced at some spots, especially on defense where just 2 starters return. Offensively, they have some 5 starters back with key contributors like Malachi Washington, Jake Doty, Kenny Brown, and John Simmons. Tre Dunn will be the quarterback this season, with Wyatt Cannon providing depth behind him.

Myrtle Beach Info:

Head Coach: Mickey Wilson

2021 record: 9-2, 6-0 in Region 6-4A, lost in 3rd round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs

2022 first game: Friday, August 19 at Camden – 7:30pm