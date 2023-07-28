MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 2022 was a disappointing year for the normally powerful Myrtle Beach Seahawks. Mickey Wilson’s team struggled in Region 6-4A winning just once and missing the playoffs all together.

This season, they’ll aim to get back into the Class 4A playoffs. Leading the charge on offense will be All-Blitz performer and running back Malachi Washington. He ran for over 1000 yards last season and brings valuable experience to the green and gold.

On defense, Ricky Escobar returns after missing last season due to a torn ACL.

Myrtle Beach bolstered their coaching staff by adding former Conway head coach Carlton Terry as their running backs coach.

Head Coach: Mickey Wilson

2022 record: 4-6, 1-4 in Region 6-4A, missed the playoffs

2023 first game: Friday, August 18 vs. Camden – 7:30pm