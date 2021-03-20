Myrtle Beach Sports Tourism sees busy season ahead after year of cancellations, uncertainties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Shamrock invitational for track and field athletes is happening along with softball, gymnastics, and cheerleading events kicking off the spring and summer sports tourism season in Myrtle Beach.

“This is a great weekend. March really kicks off our multisport weekends,” Timothy Huber, the City of Myrtle Beach Sports Tourism Director said.

Huber said he is glad things are getting back on track saying, “the industry nationally obviously took a huge hit, here in Myrtle Beach we were no different.”

“For the calendar year, we were down about 50 percent that we do traditionally of sports tourism,” Huber said.

Huber said this time last year things were shut down completely so for this year he says, “the projections are looking for a very strong rebound, similar to what we saw coming out of the great recessions is that sports groups will lead the rebounds.”

This weekend is busy for The City of Myrtle Beach with several events being held at The Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, and Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

With multiple events happening, that also helps the tourism industry as a whole.

“There are several thousand families and athletes in town this weekend that obviously the hotels, the attractions, the restaurants, are happy about,” Huber said.

“We’re very happy to be here. For us, it’s a great location. This is the one meet our team really loves so they try their best to make it down here. We grab a hotel on the beach, we come down early, and usually, it’s a great venue and location to get some great performances,” said James Stevenson, the head men and women’s coach for Mount St. Mary’s University.

Stevenson said it was tough last year when everything got shut down so they’re happy to be back.

“It’s really important particularly during these COVID times, we didn’t have an outdoor season last season so the last time they stepped on an outdoor track to compete was well over a year ago,” Stevenson said.

Huber said with more events, invitationals, and tournaments coming this year, he expects them to return to how it was in 2019.

“The summer is very promising. We’ve had lots of preliminary talks with our big basketball, softball, baseball promoters and they’re all projecting to return to 2019 numbers so we’re very excited about this summer coming up,” Huber said.

A full list of events can be found on visitmyrtlebeach’s website.