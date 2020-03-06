Myrtle Beach State Basketball Preview

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach boys basketball team will play for a state championship for the first time in nearly 10 years on Saturday when they face Ridge View.
The Seahawks have been state ranked all season long and have knocked off some talented teams in the Beach Ball Classic and Panther Classic earlier in the year.
They are led by Charleston Southern commit and leading scorer Emorie Knox, along with other seniors Darius Hough, James Marques, and Josiah Funderburk.
Seahawks will face off with Ridge View at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia Saturday night around 7pm.