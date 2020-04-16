Myrtle Beach Wide Receiver, JJ Jones releases top ten schools

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach junior wide receiver JJ Jones announced his top-ten schools via Twitter Wednesday night.

The list includes the University of South Carolina, UNC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Michigan, West Virginia, Penn State, and Tennessee.

“Just because I dropped my top ten does not mean I’m not interested in that school still.” said Jones, “It’s just those are the ten schools I’m trying to narrow my list down too.”

Jones plans on making a final decision prior to his senior football season.

He is a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports.

