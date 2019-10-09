Myrtle Beach’s Luke Doty one of 7 finalists for South Carolina’s Mr. Football award

COLUMBIA – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl announces seven finalists for the South Carolina Mr. Football award. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association selected the finalists for the 2019 Mr. Football award. All seven players will be recognized during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl on Saturday, December 14, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach, followed by the introduction of this year’s award recipient.
Finalists for the 2019 Mr. Football award are:
Noah Bell
Saluda High School
Undecided
Mikele Colasurdo
Chapman High School
Committed to Georgia State
Luke Doty
Myrtle Beach High School
Committed to the University of South Carolina
Rahjai Harris
Byrnes High School
Committed to East Carolina University
Jalin Hyatt
Dutch Fork High School
Committed to the University of Tennessee
Duane Martin
Laurens District 55 High School
Committed to the University of Louisville
Tyler Venables
Daniel High School
Committed to Clemson University
The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Seven former recipients have played or are currently playing in the National Football League.
“We want to thank our committee who came in to choose our Mr. Football candidates,” said Shell Dula, executive director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association. “We feel that the finalists are not only outstanding football players but also outstanding young men. They certainly represent the state of South Carolina in a very positive way.”
The 2019 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl will be played at Noon on Saturday, December 14, at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach. Players chosen to compete in this year’s contest will be announced on Monday, October 21. Tickets can be purchased at www.TouchstoneEnergyBowl.com.
Former recipients of South Carolina’s Mr. Football award
High School College
1995 Jermale Kelley, WR Berea South Carolina
1996 Kyle Young, OL Daniel Clemson
1997 Chris Hope, DB Rock Hill Florida State
1998 Derek Watson, RB Palmetto South Carolina
1999 Mark Logan, QB Greenwood Georgia Tech
2000 Roscoe Crosby, WR Union Clemson
2001 Moe Thompson, DE Stratford South Carolina
2002 Eric McCollom, QB Camden Iowa
2003 Trey Elder, QB Byrnes Appalachian State
2004 J.D. Melton, QB Myrtle Beach Navy
2005 Prince Miller, DB Byrnes Georgia,
2006 Malcolm Long, QB Gaffney South Carolina State
2007 Richard Mounce, QB Blythewood Charleston Southern
2008 Stephon Gilmore, CB South Pointe South Carolina
2009 Marcus Lattimore, RB Byrnes South Carolina
2010 Jadeveon Clowney, DE South Pointe South Carolina
2011 Shaq Roland, WR Lexington South Carolina
2012 Tramel Terry, WR Goose Creek Georgia
2013 Jacob Park, QB Stratford Georgia
2014 Matthew Colburn, RB Dutch Fork Wake Forest
2015 Tavien Feaster, RB Spartanburg Clemson
2016 Gage Moloney, QB Northwestern James Madison
2017 Dakereon Joyner, QB Fort Dorchester South Carolina
2018 Zacch Pickens, DE T.L. Hanna South Carolina