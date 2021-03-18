Myrtle Beach’s Thompkins Earns Wire-to-Wire Victory at Toyota Series Event on Harris Chain of Lakes

LEESBURG, Fla. (March 18, 2021) – Boater Jordan Thompkins of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, brought five bass to the scale Thursday weighing 18 pounds, 3 ounces to go wire-to-wire and win the Toyota Series presented by A.R.E. at the Harris Chain of Lakes. Thompkins weighed in 15 bass over three days of competition totaling 65 pounds even, besting second-place boater Willy Dennison of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, by 12½ pounds. For his victory, Thompkins earned the top payout of $40,000 in the second tournament of the 2021 Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Southern Division.



“I can’t even hardly think straight right now – I’ve had probably one hour of sleep over the past two nights. My heart has been beating out of my chest since I caught the 31-pound limit on day one,” Thompkins said. “This has just been an unreal experience. Waiting in the bag line today, I just kept thinking to myself, ‘When am I going to wake up?’ Everything has just gone right for me this week – it’s been unreal.”



Thompkins has a strong fishing pedigree – his father, Timmy Thompkins, competed on the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit for four seasons and has fished in numerous Toyota Series and Phoenix Bass Fishing League events. The 19-year-old Jordan became the fourth pro under 20-years-old to win a Toyota Series event.



“My dad has blessed me with awesome teaching – I’ve learned every piece of information that I know from him,” Thompkins said. “This is all for him. I’ve gotten so much support from everyone back home, it really helped me keep my mind in it and kept me on my game.”



Thompkins credited a Rapala DT-10 crankbait as being his key bait throughout the week.



“I’d never really cranked before in my life – especially in Florida – but when I saw them there and I saw the way the fish were setting up, it reminded me of a couple of different times that I caught them cranking and then when I caught the first one it gave me the confidence to stick with it,” Thompkins said.



“On the first day, it was lights out very quick and I caught the 31 pounds in a hurry,” Thompkins continued. “The rest of the week was a bit of a scramble. I’d start on my first spot and could get a limit in 15 minutes with a jerkbait. That was important because it would help me get my nerves down. Then later in the day I would pick up a ChatterBait and the crankbait and look for the bigger bites. I really just had to run as many high percentage areas as I could, and it worked out. Not very often things like this happen, but every decision I made worked and it’s just been an awesome experience.”



The top 10 pros on the Harris Chain of Lakes finished:

1st: Jordan Thompkins of Myrtle Beach, S.C., 15 bass, 65-0, $40,000

2nd: Willy Dennison of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, 15 bass, 52-8, $15,500

3rd: Steven Eastman of Eustis, Fla., 15 bass, 50-1, $12,000

4th: Michael Conley of Bainbridge, Ga., 15 bass, 48-1, $10,000

5th: Jeffrey Harper of Fleming Island, Fla., 15 bass, 46-8, $9,000

6th: Destin Lesesne of Blue Ridge, Ga., 15 bass, 45-5, $8,000

7th: Lance Oligschlaeger of Gallatin, Tenn., 14 bass, 42-8, $7,000

8th: Nathan Thomas of Weirsdale, Fla., 14 bass, 40-12, $6,000

9th: Jacob Walker of Alabaster, Ala., 14 bass, 39-10, $5,000

10th: Christian Greico of Tampa, Fla., 13 bass, 39-4, $4,150