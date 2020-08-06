NASCAR announces final installment of the 2020 schedule

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2020) – NASCAR today announced the final installment of events in the revised 2020 schedule, including the full Playoffs schedule for all three national series.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, all 10 playoff venues and dates will remain intact from the original 2020 schedule, with the postseason kicking off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 (NBCSN, 6 p.m. ET) and culminating with the crowning of a champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET).

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, one new venue, Talladega Superspeedway, has been added as the second race in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 3 (NBCSN, 4:30 p.m. ET) while Bristol Motor Speedway moves to the regular season finale on Friday, Sept. 18 (NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET). The Playoffs will now begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 26 (NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. ET).

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will visit two new venues during the series’ playoff run – Kansas Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16 (FS1, 7 p.m. ET) and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 25 (FS1, Noon ET), which is the new date for the race from Texas that was postponed on Friday, March 27. Bristol Motor Speedway will now serve as the Playoffs opener for the Gander Trucks on Thursday, Sept. 17 (FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET). Finally, the Gander Trucks will visit Richmond Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 10 (FS1, 8 p.m. ET) for the regular season finale – fulfilling the race that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 18.

NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols were designed in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR events on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines. 

The final installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows (Note: Playoff opening races are in bold type.)

DATETRACKSERIESDISTANCENETSTART (ET)
Sat, Sept. 5DarlingtonXfinity200 miNBC     12:30 PM
Sun, Sept. 6*DarlingtonGander Trucks200 miFS1     2:00 PM
Sun, Sept. 6DarlingtonCup501 miNBCSN     6:00 PM
Thu, Sept. 10RichmondGander Trucks187 miFS1     8:00 PM
Fri, Sept. 11RichmondXfinity187 miNBCSN     7:00 PM
Sat Sept. 12*RichmondXfinity187 miNBCSN     2:30 PM
Sat, Sept 12RichmondCup300 miNBCSN     7:30 PM
Thu, Sept. 17BristolGander Trucks107 miFS1     7:30 PM
Thu, Sept. 17BristolARCA Menards107 miFS1     9:30 PM
Fri, Sept. 18BristolXfinity160 miNBCSN     7:00 PM
Sat, Sept. 19BristolCup266 miNBCSN     7:30 PM
Fri, Sept. 25Las VegasGander Trucks201 miFS1     9:00 PM
Sat, Sept. 26Las VegasXfinity300 miNBCSN     7:30 PM
Sun, Sept. 27Las VegasCup400 miNBCSN     7:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 3TalladegaGander Trucks250 miFS1     1:00 PM
Sat. Oct. 3*TalladegaXfinity300 miNBCSN     4:30 PM  
Sun, Oct. 4TalladegaCup500 miNBC     2:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 10Charlotte RovalXfinity155 miNBC     3:30 PM
Sun, Oct. 11Charlotte RovalCup253 miNBC     2:30 PM
Fri, Oct. 16*KansasGander Trucks200 miFS1     7:00 PM
Fri, Oct. 16KansasARCA Menards150 miFS2     10:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 17KansasXfinity300 miNBCSN     3:00 PM
Sun, Oct. 18KansasCup400 miNBC     2:30 PM
Sat. Oct. 24TexasXfinity300 miNBCSN     4:30 PM
Sun, Oct. 25TexasGander Trucks220 miFS1     Noon
Sun, Oct. 25TexasCup501 miNBCSN     3:30 PM
Fri, Oct. 30MartinsvilleGander Trucks105 miFS1     8:00 PM
Sat, Oct. 31MartinsvilleXfinity131 miNBC     4:30 PM
Sun, Nov. 1MartinsvilleCup263 miNBC     2:00 PM
Fri, Nov. 6PhoenixGander Trucks150 miFS1     8:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 7PhoenixARCA Menards West100 miTrackpass     2:00 PM
Sat, Nov. 7PhoenixXfinity200 miNBCSN     5:00 PM
Sun, Nov. 8PhoenixCup312 miNBC     3:00 PM

