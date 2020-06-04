NASCAR announces next phase of races for the summer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 4, 2020) – NASCAR today announced the next installment of events in its return to racing, featuring races at Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

FOX will close out its NASCAR Cup Series season with the *NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1), while the NASCAR Xfinity Series season on FOX platforms will conclude at Kentucky Speedway (Friday, July 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1).

In turn, NASCAR welcomes back NBC for its sixth consecutive year of coverage when the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, July 4 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC) and NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, July 5 at 4 p.m. ET on NBC) return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Fourth of July weekend.

NBC will carry coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series through the balance of the season, including the new and highly-anticipated Playoffs schedule that is currently scheduled to culminate with the crowning of three NASCAR national series champions at Phoenix Raceway in November.

The third installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows:

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)

Fri, June 26 Pocono ARCA Menards 200 mi FS1 6:00 PM

Sat, June 27 Pocono Gander Trucks 150 mi FS1 12:30 PM

Sat, June 27 Pocono Cup 325 mi FOX 3:30 PM

Sun, June 28 Pocono Xfinity 225 mi FS1 12:30 PM

Sun, June 28 Pocono Cup 350 mi FS1 4:00 PM

Sat, July 4 Indianapolis Xfinity 151 mi NBC 3:00 PM

Sun, July 5 Indianapolis Cup 400 mi NBC 4:00 PM

Thur, July 9 #Kentucky Xfinity 200 mi FS1 8:00 PM

Fri, July 10 Kentucky Xfinity 300 mi FS1 8:00 PM

Sat, July 11 Kentucky Gander Trucks 225 mi FS1 1:00 PM

Sun, July 12 Kentucky Cup 400 mi FS1 2:30 PM

Wed, July 15 Charlotte Oval ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 4:00 PM

Wed, July 15 Charlotte Cup (All-Star Open) TBA FS1 7:00 PM

Wed, July 15 Charlotte Cup (All-Star Race) TBA FS1 8:30 PM

Sat, July 18 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3:00 PM

Sat, July 18 Texas Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 8:00 PM

Sun,July 19 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3:00 PM

Thur, July 23 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:30 PM

Fri, July 24 Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7:00 PM

Fri, July 24 #Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS1 10:00 PM

Sat, July 25 #Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:30 PM

Sat, July 25 #Kansas Xfinity Series 250 mi NBCSN 5:00 PM

Sun, August 2 New Hampshire Cup Series 318 mi NBCSN 3:00 PM

NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. Further national series dates will be announced at a later date.

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday, June 7, with a 500-mile event scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET, live on FOX, FOX Deportes, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Courtesy – NASCAR